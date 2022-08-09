72-year-old woman arrested trying to rob bank inside Florida Walmart

Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, gave a teller at Woodforest National Bank a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, was arrested Tuesday for attempted robbery inside a Walmart, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The woman gave a bank teller a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged, JSO said.

Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the Woodforest National Bank, located inside the Walmart at 6830 Normandy Boulevard, according to JSO.