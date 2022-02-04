Winston-Salem police said Antuan Perry, 30, punched the man during an argument.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 73-year-old man has died after he was punched in the head.

Police have identified the man as James King.

Winston-Salem police said Antuan Perry, 30, punched the man during an argument. Investigators said King fell and hit his head on the concrete causing additional trauma to his head.

King was taken to the hospital. Perry was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury Friday.

He's now facing charges for murder. Perry was issued a $200,000.00 secured bond.

King's death makes the fourth homicide in Winston-Salem this year compared to two the same time last year.