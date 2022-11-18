Robert L. Stevenson had been wanted on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who was wanted on charges of sexually abusing children has turned himself in.

Robert L. Stevenson, 77, who was wanted on charges of sexually abusing children, turned himself in to Richland County Sheriff's Department headquarters Friday, November 18, 2022.

Deputies say Stevenson had been evading arrest for months. He's now been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st degree, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.