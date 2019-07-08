RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person has been injured following a shooting in Columbia Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2700 block of Putnam Street. Police say the person was taken to the hospital by EMS.

At a briefing at 2700 Putman Street, Chief Holbrook stated that the investigation was ongoing.

According to Chief Holbrook, police were responding to a shots fired call Wednesday morning to a residence they have been to before. A few months ago they were at the same residence for a call about shots being fired. According to Chief Holbrook, the same car is sitting in the driveway with bullet holes from that incident.

According to police, the residence belongs to a Devin Rowe, an 18-year-old who was previously involved in property crimes and runs in circles that have gang affiliation. CPD currently has active warrants for Rowe. Law enforcement believe that Rowe might have something to do with shots fired on Wednesday morning.

CPD is actively looking for Rowe.

"Devin Rowe is an example of young adults that are out to do criminal activity, that continue to be repeat offenders and problems for law enforcement," Chief Holbrook said when describing Rowe.

The man who was transported to the hospital was a 76-year-old male shot in the lower body. His condition is unknown. The man is said to be related to Rowe, and police believe that the man had nothing to do with the investigation.

No additional information available at this time, CPD says it is an active crime scene.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Midlands CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.