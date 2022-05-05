8 pounds of meth, 1300 fentanyl pills nabbed in massive South Carolina drug bust

The sheriff's office hasn't yet released the names of the nine suspects as investigators work to finalize charges.

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A joint operation in one South Carolina county has ended with a major drug bust with pills counted in the hundreds and raw drugs measured in pounds.

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office announced that it along with multiple agencies and the Greenwood Police Department had concluded an eight-month operation recently in Hodges, South Carolina.

Teams initially identified the property as a "significant drug trafficking hub" on Ridge Road and continued to investigate for months until Thursday's conclusion which uncovered eight pounds of methamphetamine, 242 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of heroin and about 1,300 pressed fentanyl pills. Other seizures included 621 grams of marijuana, seven guns, two stolen vehicles, and a stolen trailer.

A total of nine people were arrested and face charges for drugs, weapons, and stolen property in what the sheriff's office described as a "textbook case of working together and sharing information" across divisions and agencies.