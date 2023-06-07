x
Crime

80-year-old man, vulnerable adult reported missing off Garners Ferry Road

Robert Hopkins, 80, was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home at Austin Woods Apartments
Credit: RCSD
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for assistance in locating an 80-year-old man reported missing Wednesday morning.

Robert Hopkins was last seen around 8 a.m. at his home at Austin Woods Apartments, 7648 Garners Ferry Rd., near Southeast Park in lower Richland County. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a multicolored button-down shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes. 

Hopkins has a medical condition that makes it important that he be located. He is considered to be a vulnerable adult.

If you have seen Robert Hopkins, you are asked to call 911.

