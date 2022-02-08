'She's definitely a fighter': 9-year-old girl critically shot by stray bullet hopes to be able to play again

Brooklin Freeman said her daughter was shot in the spine.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — More than two months after a 9-year-old girl was critically injured by a stray bullet in Woodbridge, her mother described her recovery as an up-and-down journey.

Brooklin Freeman said her young daughter, who she calls by her nickname Livi, continues to undergo numerous physical therapy sessions and mental health treatment.

"She's definitely a fighter," Freeman told WUSA9. "A bullet is still kind of lodged in her spine. She's very determined and dedicated to get back to normal and get back to everyday children activities."

In late May, Freeman was cooking while her daughter was playing tic-tac-toe with her sister and friends in the neighbor's front yard on Gatehouse Terrace.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the children playing near the parking lot when a group of people dressed in black walks across the property as a Dodge Charger drives by.

Investigators believe four people had some type of altercation with a man sitting in a car nearby. At least one of the four men started shooting and missed, hitting the 9-year-old girl, according to police.

"You heard the gunshots and I was startled," Freeman said. "I ran outside and heard my daughter yelling. I didn't really understand. I didn't know who had a gun and where the gun came from. My daughter said she couldn't stand up and I said, 'Come on, baby.' I was just searching for where she got hit."

The surveillance video of the shooting captured the moments before and after the shooting. It appeared the kids felt something was wrong before the gunshots started. The camera showed them saying they believe they saw gangsters and hiding behind a car.

Prince William County Police arrested a 15-year-old boy a couple of days later. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of felony and possession of firearm by a juvenile. His name was not released because of he is a juvenile.

Freeman still questions the need to resort to gun violence.

To help show support for her daughter, Freeman is trying to work with a church to hold a parade of cars to shower her with love before school starts.

Freeman said throughout the weeks, Livi learned the power of community.