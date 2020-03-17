YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in York County, South Carolina are asking for the public's helping finding a missing 9-year-old girl.

Skylar Govan was last seen around midnight but her grandmother said she was missing at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was last known to be in the 3400 block of McConnells Highway.

Skylar is a black female, who is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs around 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She may possibly be wearing a pajama shirt, shorts with an orange stripe and possibly brown boots.

Anyone with information about Skylar Govan's whereabouts is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or 911 immediately.

