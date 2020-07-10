The GBI says the 9-year-old girl recently celebrated her birthday

TIFTON, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are hoping someone comes forward with more information after a 9-year-old was stabbed to death Tuesday.

According to a news release, the GBI was requested by Tifton Police around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the death of Alazia Johnson.

Tifton Police officers say they responded to Peterson Apartments and found Johnson stabbed to death, and it is being investigated as a homicide.

Johnson’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for an autopsy and results are pending.

Anyone with information can call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132.