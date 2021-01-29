90 pounds of marijuana seized from Lexington County home

Officers say the drugs had a street value of $455,000.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say they seized more than 90 pounds of marijuana from a home in Red Bank.

Officers say they got a tip that drug activity was taken place in the man's home. When officers from the Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team got to his home, they say they could smell marijuana.

When they went inside, they found multiple packages of the drug. Officers estimate it had a street value of $455,000.

Agents also recovered more than $26,000 in cash and four handguns, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

The man was charged with with trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.