91-year-old woman struck, killed along Aiken County road early Saturday morning

The hit-and-run crash is under investigation by the Aiken County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators are searching for answers in the death of an older adult who was struck and killed along an Aiken County Road.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said the body of 91-year-old Josephine Smiley was found along Storm Branch Road near Silver Bluff Road just after 6:45 a.m. on Saturday. Smiley died at the scene, he said.

Ables said Smiley's death was the result of a hit-and-run crash. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the unknown vehicle in the collision was heading west on Storm Branch Road when it hit Smiley. However, no description of the car involved was available.