Columbia Police seek assistance solving homicide of 94-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police and the Richland County Coroner's Office are investigating the homicide of a 94-year-old woman.

Police responded to a call of an unaccompanied death to the 1700 block of Calhoun Street in Columbia on Saturday around 3 p.m. A relative had called 911 after finding the woman dead. An autopsy conducted by the coroner's office discovered evidence that determined the death to be a homicide.

The victim has since been identified as Robbie Atkinson, 94, and has been described as a well-known educator in the Columbia community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or at midlandscrimestoppers.com.