APOPKA, Fla — Why?

That’s the question the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office still has not really been able to answer, after deputies said a Florida man broke into Bear Lake Elementary School on Aug. 25 in Apopka.

The principal saw it first the next morning, and he called the school resource deputy, who said the signs of a break-in were ‘obvious.’ Christian Shay, 25, is accused of spreading cake frosting on a teacher’s desk – and leaving handprints of human excrement on a window ledge.

That’s not all.

Deputies went room to room.

They say there were shoe footprints in frosting – and bare footprints too.

Investigators found a stapler in a toilet – and a TV remote control covered in – well, yeah.

After that, deputies came across a child’s sweatshirt – with more frosting...and more poop.

And then the report details all sorts of nasty handprints and footprints Shay is accused of leaving on his way out.

Insult to injury? Why not?

Deputies say they found one of the school’s laptops in a trash can, dirty underwear dangling from the roof, and they watched surveillance video of Shay make his getaway half-naked – from the waist down.

According to the arrest report, two school employees recognized him as same man who broke into the school twice before, and they identified Shay in a photo lineup. He was arrested at his home on Nov. 22. The report states Shay identified himself as the man in the video, and he blamed his actions on marijuana that was laced with an ‘unknown substance.’

RELATED: Police: Florida man tries to race another driver. That driver was an undercover officer

RELATED: Florida man accused of killing roommate then posting 'Threat neutralized' on social media

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter