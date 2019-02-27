CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mother is pleading for justice after her 7-year-old son was murdered at a birthday party in Charlotte.

It happened over Labor Day weekend in 2015, but the case went cold quickly.

The story sent shock waves across the city. His mother, utterly wrecked, is begging for answers because, three years later, no one has ever been arrested.

It's impossible not to feel her anguish.

"I miss him a lot I miss him very much," said Maria Rodas.

She and her son, Kevin, were at a birthday party for a 2-year-old cousin off of Nations Ford Road.

"Everybody went outside to break the piñata. He was very excited about the piñata. He picked up a grocery bag, and he was excited to pick up candy everybody was starting to hit the piñata," Rodas said.

The kids were scooping up candy when police said two people opened fire from across the street – using assault rifles to spray the crowd of kids and parents.

"Initially, it was shock. They didn’t understand what was going on. They heard the loud bangs of the weapon going off. They looked across the street and they could see a muzzle flash," said Det. Dave Osorio.

"Somebody said it was fireworks, but at that moment, it wasn’t fireworks. It was gunshots because of the sound. And they saw what they believed were bullets hitting the ground in front," he added.

One of the bullets hit a 5-year-old-girl in the arm; another struck Kevin in the head.

"I felt a throbbing pain in my heart, and I looked at my son, and I went running towards him, and he was on the floor," Rodas said.

All this time later, no charges have been filed in the case.

"I am begging whoever knows something to come forward. They don’t know what they’ve done, the pain they’ve caused," said Rodas. "Please, please!"

Police are convinced someone will have bragged about this horrific killing, and they're counting on someone being so horrified, they’ll have to come forward.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You may remain anonymous.