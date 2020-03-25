MARSHVILLE, N.C. — Union County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after an abandoned newborn baby was found inside of a plastic bag that was hidden under leaves.

It happened outside of a Marshville home Wednesday afternoon.

Union County deputies responded to a home in the 8600 block of East Highway 74 shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday after hearing from Atrium Union that a newborn child might be at or near the home.

While outside the home, deputies heard faint noises consistent with a crying baby. They found the newborn inside the bag next to a fence.

The child was alive with the placenta still attached, officials say.

Medics transported the baby boy to the hospital where he is being treated.

The names of those involved have not been released as criminal charges have not been filed.

