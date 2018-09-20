Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two students at AC Flora High School are facing charges after pepper-spray was used in the middle of a hallway Thursday.

Deputies say 17-year-old Kennedy Deasia Cofield and a 15-year-old were both charged with aggravated breach of peace, affray, and carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Officers say around 2 p.m. Cofield and the 15-year-old got into an argument in a hallway at the school. Cofield then took pepper spray from a keychain, deputies say, and began spraying everyone near the 15-year-old.

School administrators were able to separate them and move the other students out of harm’s way. However, officers say Cofield and the 15-year-old got into another fight, and Cofield began spraying everyone in the area around her again. Several students received medical treatment on location from EMS.

Cofield was taken to the Richland County jail, while the 15-year-old was released to her parents.

