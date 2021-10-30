3-year-old dead after accidental shooting in Richland County

Authorities haven't said how they believe the child got to the gun.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports that a small child has died after accidentally firing a gun on Friday night.

The shooting happened north of Columbia in the 2400 block of Blue Ridge Terrace around 9:25 p.m. according to the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they found a 3-year-old girl who had accidentally shot herself.

The sheriff's department said she was taken to the hospital where she ultimately died of her injuries.

At this point, the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and no information on possible charges or how the child accessed the gun has been released.