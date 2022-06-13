Pregnant Alton woman decapitated by ex-boyfriend, police chief says

"Every murder is absolutely terrible. I will never take that away, but what happened to 22-year-old Liese Dodd ... is beyond reprehensible," Pulido said.

ALTON, Ill. — A man is facing murder charges after police said he decapitated his pregnant ex-girlfriend in an "abominable" crime in Alton, Illinois last week.

Deundrea Holloway was charged Monday with murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child and multiple other crimes in connection with the June 9 death of 22-year-old Liese A. Dodd.

In a video posted to the Alton Police Department's Facebook page, Police Chief Marcos Pulido said Dodd's mother went to go check on her last Thursday and found her dead inside her home on Bolivar Street.

Pulido said, Dodd and Holloway had an on-again-off-again relationship for the last two years. He said, Dodd was pregnant and had a due date in late July.

"Every murder is absolutely terrible. I will never take that away, but what happened to 22-year-old Liese Dodd ... is beyond reprehensible," Pulido said in the video while holding a photo of Dodd. "It's abominable. It is completely terrible what happened to her."

Pulido said, the department has been in contact with Dodd's family. He asked that people not reach out to them because they have asked for privacy.

In all, Holloway, a Litchfield resident, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, concealing a homicidal death and possession of a stolen vehicle. The two counts of murder will be combined into one count as the investigation continues, as will the two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child.

Holloway's bond was set at $2 million.

Comments made by Chief Pulido regarding Murder charges being issued today. CAUTION: Disturbing details mentioned as a result of the formal charges issued, which are public. Posted by Alton Police Department on Monday, June 13, 2022

If you or anyone you know needs resources or support, you can contact:

St. Martha's number is 314-533-1313

Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003

ALIVE's Crisis line is 314-993-2777

The Women's Safe House at 314-772-4535

St. Martha's Hall also recently opened a drop-in center for victims or anyone needing support.

Location

4733 Mattis Road, St. Louis MO 63128 – North side of Assumption Catholic Church campus

Hours

Monday-Friday, 10 AM-4 PM

Details

No appointment necessary and all services are free of charge and include: