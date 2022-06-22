A North Carolina man is accused of a string of sex assaults. Police say he could have victims across the country

29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn is believed to have victimized women from as far as California.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police arrested a Catawba County man after they say he sexually assaulted multiple women and believe more victims may have been targeted by him.

On Wednesday, the Mooresville Police Department announced they had arrested Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, after connecting him to two sexual assaults.

A woman contacted police on Sunday, June 19, stating she had been sexually assaulted in Mooresville by a man she met online.

Police say Shinn drove her to a remote parking lot and sexually assaulted her before leaving the victim without her phone or car. Information given to the police by the victim helped authorities identify Shinn and issue a warrant for his arrest.

During the investigation, a woman hospitalized in Huntersville told police that she had also been sexually assaulted by the same man in the same parking lot in Mooresville on Tuesday, June 21.

Police also learned in the investigation that Shinn may be involved in similar incidents in other areas. Investigators are looking to connect Shinn to sexual assaults in the nearby area and in areas as far as California.

Shinn was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible sex offense. He is currently in Iredell County jail and faces a $600,000 bond for his charges.

Shinn's next court date is scheduled for July 13, according to jail records.

The Mooresville Police Department is asking people that may have been a victim or know someone who may have been to speak out to law enforcement. Any of these people may reach out to Mooresville Police Department Detective at (704) 664-311.

