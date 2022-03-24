Accused serial shoplifter facing gun theft, assault charges in Columbia

Police say the suspect is accused of multiple thefts and allegedly became violent in at least one. Another unknown suspect is being sought.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A serial shoplifting suspect has been denied bond as an investigation continues to uncover serious aspects of his alleged crimes.

The Columbia Police Department announced on Thursday that Christopher Cunningham had been arrested on 14 counts of shoplifting - enhanced, first-degree assault and battery and burglary in the second degree. And police now believe one of his outings led to the theft of firearms.

Columbia Police believe that, between September 2021 and February 2022, the suspect stole several items from the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road. Cunningham was accused of stealing everything from electronics and household items to vehicle equipment and toys.

But police said the most recent case they're aware of occurred on March 6 when Cunningham and an as-of-yet unidentified suspect stole four guns from the same Walmart. Evidence and video helped link Cunningham to the incident. Police said that, so far, two of the weapons have been recovered.

But police also said that there were cases where his crimes were more violent. Police said that Cunningham has been accused of showing a knife to a store employee who confronted him about stealing. Another employee told police he actually assaulted her. Authorities said the employee wasn't seriously injured, however.