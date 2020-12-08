Active search for armed suspect near Kershaw and Lancaster county line

According to law enforcement, K9 teams are on the ground and drones are in the air with heavy law enforcement presence. The suspect is armed with a rifle that was stolen earlier this morning from one of many car break-ins in the area.



KCSO is asking everyone to stay out of this area and stay inside if you live in the area. If you can identify this subject or have any information on these car break-ins, please contact us at 803-425-1512 or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.