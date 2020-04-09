Active search ongoing in Newberry County for drive-by shooting suspect

According the the Newberry County Sheriff's Office and SLED, no one was injured in the shooting

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison (SLED) are conducting a search for a suspect they believe was involved in a drive by shooting.

According to the report, deputies and SLED agents are conducting an active search in and around Upper Lane in the Helena Section just outside Newberry County. According to deputies, no one was injured in the shooting.

The report says that the individual started to leave in a black Mustang and wrecked in a yard. The suspect fled and is described as an African American male wearing blue shirt and black pants carrying an assault type rifle.

Deputies, Newberry City Police Officers and SLED agents are in the area searching with bloodhounds and aviation.

Any information regarding this incident should call 911 or 803-321-2222.

