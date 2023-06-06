7 hurt in shooting after high school graduation ceremony near VCU campus in Richmond

Seven people were shot after gunfire rang out near Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond following a high school graduation ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Seven people were shot, three of them with life-threatening injuries, after gunfire rang out near Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond following a high school graduation ceremony Tuesday, according to police and school district officials.

Two suspects were taken into custody after the incident, Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference.

Edwards said officers inside Altria Theater where the graduation was taking place heard the gunfire, went outside, and saw multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Four had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

Police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the community.

"We're going to do everything we can to bring the individuals involved in this to justice," Mayor Levar Stoney said at the news conference. "This should not be happening anywhere."

“My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said on Twitter. “State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward.”

Richmond Public Schools said in a message on its website that the shooting took place in Monroe Park, which is near the college campus, after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

VCU advised the community in an online alert around 5:30 p.m. that police were responding after shots were fired. State police sent an alert warning people to avoid the area.

The school district said a different graduation scheduled for later Tuesday had been canceled "out of an abundance of caution" and that schools would be closed Wednesday.

My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 6, 2023

My heart breaks to see this horrific tragedy in my hometown. I’m sickened that a high school graduation—an occasion that should be joyous—has turned into unimaginable violence.



We can’t keep living like this. We’ve got to take action to keep our kids safer. https://t.co/H1n1g6AmcT — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 6, 2023