Girl leaves home unknowingly, is struck and killed by hit-and-run driver

The car that struck the girl is missing a University of Alabama vanity plate.

ACWORTH, Ga. — A 7-year-old girl with autism was hit and killed Sunday night in Acworth, police said. She left her home without her parents knowing.

Cobb County Police are investigating the deadly hit-and-run that happened on New McEver Road east of McEver Woods Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said she was walking in the eastbound lane of New McEver Road when a car struck the child. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe the car responsible likely has front-end damage and is missing a University of Alabama vanity plate that reads "Rammer Jammer." It may also have damage to one of the headlight assemblies, if not both, police said.