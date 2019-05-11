KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — An Additional arrest has been made in the murder of a Kershaw County man back in September.

Renee Maksin Shannon, 56, of Camden, is charged with accessory before the fact - murder in connection to the September 18th death of Cletis Edward "Eddie" Baker Jr., according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.



Shannon was arrested this weekend and is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center. Due to the seriousness of the charge, officials say she will have to wait on a circuit court judge to set her bond at a later date.

Four men were already charged in connection with the murder. Joseph Michael Edwards, 35; Ronny Mac English, 53; Jackson Perry Jacobs, 27; and Christopher Gary Beasley, 19, all of Camden, were charged with accessory after the fact on September 20.

L to R: Christopher Gary Beasley, Joseph Michael Edwards, Ronny Mac English, Jackson Perry Jacobs

Deputies say the body of Eddie Baker was found dumped on Damascus Church Road near Flatrock Road in Westville on September 18. Investigators later determined that the homicide took place in the 100 block of Doc Humphries Road in Camden.

