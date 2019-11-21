COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two more people have been arrested in connection with a murder on Winter Park Drive.

Trayvon Newhouse, 27, and Lamar Latimer, 26, are both charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Michael Bates on Monday, Nov. 18.

Newhouse surrendered at RCSD headquarters on Tuesday and Latimer was arrested without incident Thursday morning by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals.

Previously arrested were Dequon Jenkins and Zaequan Newhouse. Jenkins is charged with murder and Newhouse is charged with accessory after the fact.

On Monday, Nov. 18 at approximately 5:00 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the victim in a vehicle outside the home. He had been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All four are being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.