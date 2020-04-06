COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that additional charges will be filed against a Rock Hill woman who had already been arrested in connection to a contraband operation at McCormick Correctional Institute.

The additional charges against Melanie Lace Rader, 33, include trafficking methamphetamines, possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute and introducing contraband into a prison. The new contraband charges involve 58 grams of methamphetamine and 44.5 grams of a green leafy substance mailed in multiple packages to inmates at McCormick.

After a month-long investigation into Rader, her boyfriend, and other inmates at McCormick, the York County Sheriff’s Department charged Rader in May with possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute; possession of hashish with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Multiple packages containing methamphetamines and marijuana were mailed to the inmates and intercepted at the prison.

A search conducted at Rader’s Rock Hill residence found other drugs packaged in small amounts, including 7.5 grams of meth packaged in 15 duct-tape bundles; 23.4 grams of hashish packed in one bundle; and 1.6 grams of cocaine packaged in one bundle. Inside the cocaine bundle were eight smaller packages each containing .2 grams of cocaine labeled “venom.”