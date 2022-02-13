NFL running back Adrian Peterson removed from Houston-bound flight, arrested

Peterson was arrested and charged with domestic violence - injury to a spouse, according to the Los Angeles Airport Police.

LOS ANGELES — NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Airport Police.

Peterson, 36, is accused of verbally and physically assaulting his wife on a plane that was leaving for Houston, where he lives.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Peterson was arrested at about 9 a.m. and was booked a couple of hours later. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

His wife remained on the flight, police said. According to several posts on Peterson's Twitter account, he and his wife had been in Los Angeles for events surrounding the Super Bowl.

Peterson is charged with domestic violence, according to police.

The star NFL running back has been charged before. In November 2014, Peterson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless assault. He admitted hitting his 4-year-old son with a switch at his home in The Woodlands as a form of discipline. As part of a plea agreement, Peterson was sentenced to two years probation with a number of conditions.