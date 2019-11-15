COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two adults and two 12-year-old males have been charged in connection with a narcotics investigation.

The Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Organized Crime and Narcotics (OCN) Unit made these arrests at a home on November 8 as a result of citizen complaints.

Nickolas Guild , 38, is charged with Trafficking Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine within Proximity of a School, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Two Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Two Counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Ashley Hopkins, 34, is charged with Trafficking Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine within Proximity of a School, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Two Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Two Counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

The two 12-year-old juveniles are charged with Trafficking Crack Cocaine and Trafficking Crack Cocaine within Proximity of a School and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

At the time of the arrest, the young males were released into the custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) and has a pending a petition to juvenile court.

Columbia Police Department

According to CPD, they found crack cocaine, marijuana and a large amount of cash inside the home. OCN officers previously arrested Guild on multiple narcotics charges. Guild was on house arrest at the time of the incident.

Guild continues to be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) after a judge denied bond. Hopkins was released from jail after a judge set a $50,000 surety bond.

All persons arrested/charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.