After 41 years, South Carolina family still holds out hope for finding missing man

Herman "Dig" Caldwell was last seen March 3. 1982.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been 41 years since Herman "Dig" Caldwell had contact with his mother. On March 3, 1982, the 32-year-old withdrew $500 from his bank account and told her he was heading to Charleston.

Caldwell was never heard from again.

Since that day, Caldwell's family has sought answers to what may have happened to their loved one.

Caldwell's vehicle, a black and gray 1972 Pontiac Grand Prix with South Carolina tag GOK 105, has never been found. No further activity was detected on his bank account after the $500 withdrawal, and he never picked up his last two paychecks from Owens Steel.

On the anniversary of Caldwell's disappearance on March 3, Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators and remaining family members are hoping for new leads in the case.

At the time of his disappearance, Caldwell was 5’8” tall, approximately 150 lbs., and had a 1/2-inch scar on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a blue flowered shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a hat.