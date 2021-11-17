Faith leaders organize event to bring 500 Black pastors to Arbery death trial

Atlanta pastor Jamal Bryant and other faith leaders have organized a special event for Nov. 18, in which hundreds of pastors are expected to pray together.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jamal Bryant, the pastor for Atlanta's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, has joined forces with other faith leaders to organize a special event for Thursday, dedicated to praying for the family of Ahmaud Arbery.

On Feb. 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County near Brunswick. Father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael claimed they were attempting a citizen's arrest at the time. Travis McMichael shot Ahmaud Arbery following a struggle, killing him. Both the father and son, as well as their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, have since been charged.

The trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery is still underway. William Bryan's attorney Kevin Gough received several rebukes last week for saying that he did not want "any more Black pastors" to show up in the courtroom, referencing Rev. Jesse Jackson's presence. Bryant, Reverend Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump have organized the prayer event in response to Gough's comment.

The three individuals are asking for faith leaders to join them in Brunswick, Georgia on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. just outside the Glynn County Superior Court. Taking to Twitter, Jamal Bryant revealed that he is anticipating 500 Black pastors to be in attendance.

