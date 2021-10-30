Attorney for man accused in Ahmaud Arbery killing says white males 'significantly underrepresented' in jury pool

“ … white males born in the South over 40 ... without a college degree … known as “Bubba or Joe Sixpack ... significantly underrepresented." - Defense Attorney

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The attorney for one of the men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery plans to file a motion saying that his defendant is not facing a jury of his peers.

Kevin Gough represents William 'Roddie' Bryan, the man accused of filming the pursuit and killing.

“It would appear that white males born in the South over 40 years old without a college degree... which he might also be known as Bubba or Joe Sixpack... seem to be significantly underrepresented," said Gough during jury selection Friday.

He says he wants to look at whether they constitute a recognized constitutionally “protected” class of people, who can’t be discriminated against.

Gough went on to say he believed thinks there’s a real question whether this demographic is underrepresented. He stated that he intends to submit his motion in writing.

Arbery, 25, was shot to death while jogging in the afternoon in the south Georgia neighborhood.

The McMichaels grabbed firearms and chased Arbery, telling police they believed he broke into a home. The McMichaels' neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, filmed the killing.