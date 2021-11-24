Watch: Here's how all 3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery reacted to their guilty verdicts

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — All three men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty of murder.
Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shot, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty on nine, eight and six counts, respectively.
See below for how each defendant reacted to the judge reading the verdicts.
Arbery, who is Black, was shot and killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick in February 2020 by three white men. The controversial circumstances of the case -- described alternately as a citizen's arrest that turned deadly -- were compounded by the delayed reaction of law enforcement. The three men weren't arrested until May 2020, after the release of cellphone video of the fatal shooting was leaked to the media.
VERDICTS:
Travis McMichael
- Count 1: Found guilty of malice murder
- Count 2: Found guilty of felony murder
- Count 3: Found guilty of felony murder
- Count 4: Found guilty of felony murder
- Count 5: Found guilty of felony murder
- Count 6: Found guilty of aggravated assault
- Count 8: Found guilty of false imprisonment
- Count 9: Found guilty criminal attempt to commit a felony
Gregory McMichael
- Count 1: Found not guilty of malice murder
- Count 2: Found guilty of felony murder
- Count 3: Found guilty of felony murder
- Count 4: Found guilty of felony murder
- Count 5: Found guilty of felony murder
- Count 6: Found guilty of aggravated assault
- Cpount 8: Found guilty of false imprisonment
- Count 9: Found guilty criminal attempt to commit a felony
William "Roddie" Bryan
- Count 1: Found not guilty of malice murder
- Count 2: Found not guilty of felony murder
- Count 3: Found guilty of felony murder
- Count 4: Found guilty of felony murder
- Count 5: Found guity of felony murder
- Count 6: Found not guilty of aggravated assault
- Cpount 8: Found not guilty of false imprisonment
- Count 9: Found guilty of criminal attempt to commit a felony