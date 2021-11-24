Watch: Here's how all 3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery reacted to their guilty verdicts

Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shot, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty on nine, eight and six counts, respectively.

Arbery, who is Black, was shot and killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick in February 2020 by three white men. The controversial circumstances of the case -- described alternately as a citizen's arrest that turned deadly -- were compounded by the delayed reaction of law enforcement. The three men weren't arrested until May 2020, after the release of cellphone video of the fatal shooting was leaked to the media.