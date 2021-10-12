"If Mr. English appears for trial and gives testimony, doing so may kill him." J. Elizabeth Graddy, attorney.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — *The above video was originally published in May 2020

Larry English is a key witness in the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. His Satilla Shores property is integral in the murder case against father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan.

Arbery was seen on surveillance video entering English's home, which was under construction, on Feb. 23, 2020 moments before Travis McMichael shot him to death.

The McMichael's chased Arbery before he was killed and later told police they thought he broke into the home.

English's attorney filed a "motion to quash" the subpoenas for English and his wife, Amy English. Attorney J. Elizabeth Graddy states in the motion that Larry English already provided testimony in a deposition on Sept. 24. He was granted the ability to give the recorded deposition because of health reason and the possibility that he would not be able to attend the trial.

Jury selection begins Monday.

"Mr. English is afflicted with sarcoidosis and needs a heart transplant ... Although Mr. English’s condition is matter of record, the threat that these proceedings pose to his life appears unappreciated," a portion of the motion states. "If Mr. English appears for trial and gives testimony, doing so may kill him.

"Mental and physical stress are life-threatening to Mr. English," the motion states. "He is waiting for a heart because, due to his condition, routine levels of stress already have damaged or destroyed his organs. And the stress of testifying in a murder case is not routine stress. ... Both sides appear insensible to the fact that testifying itself could kill him."

As for asking the court to reject his wife's subpoena, a portion of the motion states, "Amy English’s knowledge is limited to privileged marital communications, all of which is hearsay."

Attorney Graddy talked to First Coast News months after the killing on behalf of Larry English who decried the McMichael's actions as a "vigilante response."