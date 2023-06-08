New details released in shooting of teen girl inside South Carolina Walmart

Police do not yet know a motive for the shooting and said there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victim.

AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man now faces charges including attempted murder in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl inside a Walmart Supercenter on Wednesday.

According to new information provided by the Aiken Department of Public Safety, 32-year-old Stephen Christopher Foreman was arrested not long after admitting to the shooting, which happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Walmart located at 2035 Whiskey Road.

An incident report provided by the Department of Public Safety suggests the victim was found with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen and was "semi conscious, pale and displaying symptoms of shock." An officer held pressure on the girl's stomach wound while another held pressure on her arm. Another officer provided oxygen to the child before emergency medical services took her to the hospital.

Around the time officers were heading to the scene, Foreman, the alleged shooter, called from a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. The report states he admitted to the shooting and said that he had left the gun on a shelf at the Walmart Supercenter.

Police later found the stashed gun, a Colt 1911, in the cards section of the store on a bottom shelf.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Foreman also faces a charge of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police said they do not know the motive for the shooting and they don't believe the two know each other.