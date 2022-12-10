x
Crime

Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Friday.
Credit: WXIA

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released new details about a Friday night shooting, including the name of a man who was killed.

According to Deputy Coroner April Cody, her office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and state agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr.

Preliminary investigative details suggest that police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Redd Street around 9 p.m. where a drive-by shooting had been reported.

Inside the home, police found Croft with a gunshot wound. The coroner's office pronounced him dead at the scene. No additional details regarding the incident were made available at the time.

An autopsy is planned in Newberry County.

