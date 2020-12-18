Arrest made in Aiken County nightclub shooting

One person died and 13 others were injured in the shooting at an Aiken County nightclub in November.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at an Aiken County nightclub that left one dead 13 others injured in November.

Deputies say they Dustin Robert Williamson, 25, of Saint Matthews is charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Williams was arrested on November 30 by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, officials say.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on November 28 at the 7th Lounge in Aiken County. When deputies arrived, multiple people were injured and one unresponsive person will multiple gunshot wounds was found, according to officials.

According to reports, investigators say three people in a light-colored Chevy Tahoe left the area after the shooting. According to witnesses, people were firing from the car with a rifle and a handgun.

30-year-old Craig Youmans of North Augusta died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound, officials said.

Deputies say they are continuing their investigation into the shooting and an additional suspect is being sought.

Anyone with information about the shooting, the identity of the second suspect, witnesses or video is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.