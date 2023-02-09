Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified

Aiken authorities didn't have information on the extent of the other victim's injuries.

AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.

Officers found two victims shot and both were taken to a local hospital. However, one of those victims, identified as 31-year-old Alan Black Jr. by the Aiken County Coroner's Office, died from his injuries.

Aiken authorities didn't have information on the extent of the other victim's injuries. An autopsy is planned for the deceased victim as police continue their investigation into the shooting.