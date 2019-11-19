AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken Department of Public Safety (ADPS) is asking for assistance in identifying an individual in connection to a shooting at a local convenience store.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, around 12:53 p.m., officers from the ADPS responded to a call about a shooting at the Three-Way Food Mart on York Street. The male suspect in the photo above discharged a firearm from a vehicle which resulted in damage to the property.

No injuries were reported and the suspect fled the area in a gold-colored sedan. The suspect's vehicle has since been located.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, please contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com