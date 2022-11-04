x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Airport High student in custody after loaded gun found in car

Investigators said they searched the student's car after receiving reports of possible drug sales.

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say a student has been taken into custody after a gun was found in a vehicle outside an area school.

According to a police spokesperson, Cayce Police were told that an Airport High School student had been suspected of selling drugs. The resource officer at the school, along with Cayce Police, then searched the student's car and belongings.

In doing so, police said they found a loaded handgun, vape materials, and various paraphernalia in the vehicle.

As a result of the discovery, the student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice as Cayce Police continue their investigation. Authorities didn't say what charges the student might face.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison

Before You Leave, Check This Out