Akron police say the 7-year-old is in critical condition, and has already undergone one surgery.

AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old and a 7-year-old were shot and injured Sunday afternoon in Akron, just after a youth football game wrapped up at Lane Field. Akron police are searching for a suspect, who they say fired a gun multiple times and is described as being between the ages of 11 and 15.

“People committing the violence are getting younger and younger and younger, and as a community, we’re going to have to figure this out,” said Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett.

According to police, the 19-year-old was shot in the hip and has non-life threatening injuries, while the 7-year-old was on the playground when he was shot in the torso. He has already undergone one surgery, with more ahead.

“His life is forever altered by the actions of somebody else, and there’s got to be consequences. We’ve got to be able to find this person,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Now, police are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have to help find whoever was responsible. According to police, while the game was over, there were still about 100 players and spectators in the area when the shooting took place.

“We need more people in the community to say, ‘listen, this is our community, too.’ It’s not just mine, it’s not just the chief’s. We live here, just like they do, and they want to feel safe,” said Horrigan. “I don’t know anybody who doesn’t want to feel safe. How do we do that? We need their help.”

Horrigan said there are resources available in Akron which cater to mental health, families, and kids, connecting with non-profits to provide avenues for young people.

“They’ve got to ask, and we’ve got to make better connections on that side,” Horrigan said of the programming available.

Now, the mayor is hoping that the community will rally together to spread the message that violent behavior will not be tolerated.

“The police department is a reactionary force. They’re going to go when something happens, but we can do a better job building relationships in that community, making sure people feel, ‘you know what, I’m not going to do this,’’ he said. “But it’s a message that can’t just come from me.”

Mylett also said that while the city and police department will do what they can to curb the violence, they also need the community to do its part.

“Everybody’s got a role to play – city, police, schools, faith based groups, churches, community leaders, and families, the parents, grandparents. That’s where it all starts, in my humble opinion,” said Chief Mylett. “The values that we’re instilling in our children at two, three, four, five years old – everybody needs to do their part.”

While Chief Mylett said that there are things “we can disagree about as a community,” the hope is that the safety of Akron’s youngest is a top priority for everyone.

“There’s one topic that we should all be unified on, and that is the safety and welfare of our children. This is something that we all need to rally behind,” Mylett said. “Put differences aside and put our arms around our kids, because the child that you’re saving may be your own.”

“I don’t know anybody who will accept seven years olds getting shot on a Sunday afternoon. That’s unacceptable,” Horrigan added.

After his interview with 3News' Isabel Lawrence, Horrigan released the following statement about the Lane Field shooting:

“We are heartbroken and outraged by the gun violence incident yesterday at Lane Field which has left a 7-year-old child in serious condition, as well as a 19-year-old with injuries. Enough is enough. This cannot be considered normal, and we cannot be complacent as a community with this type of behavior. Thoughts and prayers won't end the violence. It will be the actions of our residents, parents, coaches, teachers, elected officials, pastors, and beyond all working together that makes the difference. Our youth need to understand that there are consequences to their actions and sometimes those consequences impact people they had no intention of involving. A 7-year-old innocent child is in the hospital when they should be getting ready to go back to school. We need our community to come together. If you know something, say something.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on this website, www.AkronCops.org.