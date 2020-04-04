GRAHAM, N.C. — A heated argument on social media escalated into real-life violence when a Graham woman fired a handgun into a house and fled, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Tajah Bailey, 20, on two felony charges stemming from the shooting.

The investigation began just before midnight on April 2, when someone called 911 to report that multiple rounds had been fired into their home. No injuries were reported.

Deputies responded to the "shots fired" call at the home in Haw River, N.C. where the suspect had fled.

"Investigators discovered the shooting occurred over an altercation between a mutual friend of the victim and the shooter. The altercation escalated over social media to the point of violence," according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Tajah Renee Bailey was arrested just three hours after the shooting at her home, following examination of evidence and interviews with witnesses.

Bailey used a small black handgun with a red laser to fire shots into the victim's home, arrest warrants said.

Bailey is now in the Alamance County Jail under a $50,000 bond for the following charges:

Felony Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Felony Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Structure

Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property

