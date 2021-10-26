NC couple charged 30 years after infant's remains found in trash can on Outer Banks

The couple was arrested after DNA evidence linked them to the death of an infant whose remains were found in a trash can 30 years ago.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A Taylorsville, North Carolina, couple was arrested after DNA evidence linked them to the death of an infant whose remains were found in a trash can in Nags Head 30 years ago, deputies said.

Scott Poole, 54, and Robin Byrum, 51, were arrested last week on charges of concealing the birth of a child. Investigators in Nags Head said DNA evidence confirmed they were the parents of an infant that was found dead in April of 1991. Police determined the remains were a human child but were unable to confirm the child's gender due to decomposition. Detectives said forensic data revealed the child died from blunt force trauma to the face and asphyxiation.

Nags Head authorities said they believed Byrum was living on the Outer Banks when the child's remains were found. Poole and Byrum were taken into custody after state investigators executed a search warrant at their home in Alexander County. They were transported to Dare County where they are being held under a $250,000 bond.

Additional charges may be filed pending further investigation, authorities said.

