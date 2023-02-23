Fight between student, teacher at CA Johnson sends teacher to hospital

The teacher has been released from the hospital.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia teacher was sent to the hospital today after they were physically assaulted by a student.

A tweet from the Columbia Police Department says that they have charged a 16-year-old C A Johnson student with assault and battery in the second degree after assaulting the teacher on campus this morning.

Karen York, the executive director of communications for Richland One, sent out a statement that said:

"While we make every effort to ensure a positive climate and culture in our schools, there was an unfortunate incident that occurred today at one of our schools.

A teacher and a student at C.A. Johnson High School had a verbal exchange in the classroom which turned into a physical altercation. The teacher was injured and he was transported to the hospital to be examined.

The teacher did not sustain any serious injuries, and he has been released from the hospital. The incident is still under investigation by school and district administrators.”

Neither the teacher nor the student has been named.

