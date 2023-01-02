Suspect in Sumter New Year's Eve shooting turns himself in

Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was wanted for murder

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a suspect in a fatal New Year's Eve shooting has turned himself in on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, allegedly killed another man who was trying to stop a fight on New Years Eve at a home on Hampton Avenue in Sumter.

According to reports, officers responded to a call about a shooting incident after 7 p.m. on December 31. Arriving at the scene, officers found 46-year-old Channing Goodman, who lived at the home, lying in the front yard. He'd been injured by a gunshot wound.

Goodman was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he was pronounced dead by doctors there. An autopsy for Goodman is scheduled for later in the week.

Police say at this point, they believe Goodman was trying to break up a fight between two women when he was shot by Kennedy. They say Kennedy, a family member, and one of the women involved in the fight all left in a car together before police arrived.

The investigation in ongoing. Kennedy is being held at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.