Deputies: Amazon employee shoots coworker at center in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a man they say shot another man outside the Amazon facility in West Columbia.

Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies say Walker worked at the plant and got into an argument with one of his coworkers. They say Walker then shot the other man multiple times and left the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies and EMS personnel found the victim in a car a short distance away after the driver of the car called 911.

“Walker and the shooting victim, who are both employed by Amazon, are linked socially in that they have mutual connections at work,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “There had been some conversations back and forth between the two of them [Tuesday] night.”

Koon said the victim had surgery but he did not have any further details on his condition.