AMBER ALERT: Eastern Ohio girl forcibly taken from home by father

The suspect is considered 'armed & dangerous.'

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Eastern Ohio has issued an AMBER Alert for several counties in the state after a 4-year-old girl was apparently abducted from her home by her biological father.

According to officials, Cailee Rice was in her and her mother's home on the 100 block of Pattison Avenue in Mingo Junction when her father Corey T'bren Rice (also the mom's boyfriend) forced himself inside and took her around 6:57 p.m. They fled in what is believed to be a teal 2010 Ford Escape with an Ohio license plate number of DWT4723.

Cailee Rice is described as being a 4-foot-tall Black female with black hair in pigtails and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue barrette, pink coat, and pink boots. Corey T'bren Rice, age 32, is said to be a 5-foot-9 Black male weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and had on a black hoodie and royal blue sweat pants with "Nike" written on the side at the time of the incident.

Authorities say Corey T'bren Rice should be considered "armed and dangerous." No photos of him or Cailee have been made available at this time.

This alert is in effect for the following counties:

Carroll

Coshocton

Guernsey

Holmes

Portage

Stark

Summit

Tuscarawas

Wayne