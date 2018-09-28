A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Live Oaks in Suwannee County.

Brian, 7, and Gabriela Mejias, 6, could be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate. The car has dark tinted windows and may be driven by a male named Rochie.

It may be in a caravan with three vehicles. One of the other vehicles is a gray Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with lightly tinted windows and a Texas license plate.

The other may be a beige Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with no tint and possibly being driven by a male named Melecio and occupied by a female named Alexia.

There are possibly 13 people in the caravan, including the Mejias children. They could be headed west toward Texas or toward Madison, Florida.

Brian is 4 feet tall, 43 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has short hair parted on the left. He is missing teeth on the top right and has a scar below his hairline on his forehead.

Gabriela is 3 feet tall, 36 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her hair goes past her waist. She has dimples and all her teeth are crowned except the front four.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at (386) 362-2222 or 911.

© 2018 WTSP