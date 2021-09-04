Call or dial 911 if you see the children, the suspect or the vehicle.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued after two children were taken from a hotel in Jackson Township in Stark County.

According to authorities, the incident took place in the 4600 block of Everhard Road at around 5:50 p.m.

Police list two victims:

Child #1's name is Carter Parker. He is a Black male, age 2, is 3'11" tall, weighs 33, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Unknown clothing description

Child #2's name is Kobe Parker. He is a White male, age 0, is 1'10" tall, weighs 26, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Unknown clothing description

The suspect's name is Zachary Dean Parker. He is described as a White male, age 27, is 5'9" tall, weighs 170, and has black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing dark clothing. His photo is below:

Zachary Dean Parker is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The vehicle involved is a purple Ford Explorer. The plate number is unknown at this time.

Call or dial 911 if you see the children, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for more details as they become available.