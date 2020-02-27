ST. MARYS, Ga. — (UPDATE 5:15 p.m.) The Camden County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to WMAZ that the south Georgia family at the center of the Amber Alert has been found safe in a 'Midwestern' state.

So far, they haven't said which city or state, but they're now investigating if they're out there voluntarily.

No further information was released.

-----

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Levi’s call for three missing children in St. Marys.

According to a news release from Georgia State Patrol, the children were reportedly abducted by their father around noon Wednesday.

They’re asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with tag #RTQ7135. It could have a 2019 Coleman camper attached to it.

State patrol says it’s being driven by Marshall Gentry, and that he is heavily armed and known to be suicidal.

The three children were identified as 6-year-old Meadow Gentry, 5-year-old Autumn Gentry, and 3-year-old Kole Gentry.

If you see them or know their location, you should call 911 OR Camden County Chief Deputy Chuck Byerly at 912-510-5100.

WMAZ

---

Camden County Capt. Larry Bruce says that Gentry and his wife had recently filed for divorce and the two went to pick up their eldest child on Wednesday.

He says that around 8 a.m. Thursday, Marshall did not show up for work at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. He reportedly lived on base in the pop-up camper.

When his supervisor went to check on him, they found his camper had been moved, so they went to his wife's address in St. Marys.

They found his military uniforms on the front porch of the house. The police were then called and the Amber Alert was issued to make sure the wife and children are safe and not being held against their will.